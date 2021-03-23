STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Punjabi tadka aha!

The best part is that you can fold your feet comfortably on the soft gadda as your relish the morsels.

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What do you do when post 10 pm, after a long drive, you spot an eatery with comfy charpoys with mattresses and bedsheet on it? You dash right in, make yourself and your group comfortable while you place the order. ‘The Punjabi Swag’, a restaurant at Gachibowli offers ‘ghar da swad’ with a mouth-watering menu of Punjabi, North Indian, and Tandoori dishes. During the time of the ongoing pandemic what makes a visit to this eatery worthwhile is the social distancing, the staff in masks and the use of disposable containers in which the different food items are served. 

The best part is that you can fold your feet comfortably on the soft gadda as your relish the morsels. We loved Dhaba Chicken Tikka cooked in white masala and served with raw onion ringlets. The taste is light and doesn’t offer a blast of condiments which makes you relish the taste bit by bit. We recommend Patiala Chicken with Garlic Naan for the main course. The meat chunks are succulent with the right blend of spices. The dish that won our hearts is Dal Makhani with its velvety texture and slightly smoky yet light taste. And quite surprisingly, what makes the dish taste different from what we sample in other restaurants is that there’s no use of butter. Shares Sandeep Singh the co-owner of the restaurant, studied at the Culinary Academy of India, Begumpet, under chef Sudhakar Rao, “On purpose, we do not use butter in any of our dishes. Instead, we use desi ghee as we wanted to do something different from others.” That’s how all their dishes are prepared with ghee. 

The recipes are from Punjabi homes. “Sometimes we blend the methods to prepare a dish, but don’t change the same entirely,” adds Sandeep, who’s been living in Hyderabad for the past 12 years. The chefs are from Bengal and they are still waiting for the dessert-chef to come back from Calcutta. The lassi comes in varieties and a board announces the different types under the title ‘Lassi Da Theka’ and as we enjoy our food there are humorous text pieces on the wall with interesting points such as ‘’Punjabi diet plan which begins with bread and a half-boiled egg at 7.30 am and ends with Chicken Tikka, Butter Chicken, Gulab Jamun etc., etc.’ Reading the same leaves you in splits as you finish your meal.

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress.com 
 @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp