Three killed in car crash on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road, one booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three people died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Abdullapurmet on Tuesday morning. The victims have been identified as K Upendranath (45), his son K Roshik (27) and Upendranath's friend D Prabhaker Rao (30).

Abdullapurmet SI V Janakiram Reddy said a case has been registered against the truck driver who had stopped his vehicle without issuing any caution to other vehicles. The victims, all residents of Saroornagar, had gone to Guntur on Sunday night in their car, for registration of a plot belonging to another friend Sridhar.

When they started back, Prabhaker was driving. The accident took place around 6 am. As a result of the crash, the three persons got stuck in the vehicle, received severe injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver Shaik John Saida fled from the spot after the accident.