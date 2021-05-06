Mobile phone charging kiosk set up at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has come up with an ‘on-the-go’ charging option for mobiles and other gadgets. This new service at the airport will offer renting of power banks for passengers who do not carry a charger.

According to a press release, the GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), in collaboration with Spykke Innovation, has come up with this unique 'on-the-go' charging kiosks. The power banks will be dispensed through an online payment of Rs 350. They come with an attached Micro- USB, Type C and certified Apple cables.