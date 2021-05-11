Now, paint the town red with Okra!

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are a regular in the city’s online foodies and gardeners groups, there are chances you might have spotted the new vegetable variety in the block that’s dazzling everyone with its bold colour. A photo of this variety was shared by Oh!Baby director Nandini Reddy on her Instagram account. Posting a photo of the reddish-purple okra variety, she asked: “First time I saw these variety bendakayalu...... anyone has any gyaan to offer on these?” While her followers shared their thoughts in the comments section, G Bhargavi, a scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra confirmed to us that this variety of lady’s finger is called Kashi Lalima.”It was developed by scientists at Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Uttar Pradesh in 2009. The selling price is Rs 100 per kilo. It did not become popular because it was expensive. However, some farmers are growing it now as it is known to have more nutritional benefits than the green variety.”

Red Okra, which is rich in anthocyanins and phenolics, can be grown in both summer and rainy seasons.

Sridevi Jasti, holistic nutritionist and owner of ‘Vibrant Living Foods’, says that Red Okra is full of antioxidants. “I was growing them on my farm two years ago. It’s a heirloom variety and high on nutrition. Unfortunately, the colour does not stay once it’s cooked. When they are young, they are tender and crispy and you can eat them raw. You might be missing out on many of the nutrients if you fry them. The best ways to consume this variety are to either put them in your curries or add them to your salads. Toss them with some cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, salt, pepper and a dash of lime. It’s absolutely delicious.”

Health Benefits

Red Okra boasts of many health benefits. It’s a good source of folacin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. This vegetable variety is fat-free and cholesterol free as well. Besides these, this variety

Improves eyesight

Makes skin clearer

Increases RBC count

Boosts immunity

Helps in weight loss

Controls diabetes

Eases constipation

Lowers cholesterol.

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com

@KakoliMukherje2