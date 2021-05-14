Low footfall on Hyderabad Metro since lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro Rail, which rescheduled its services following declaration of a lockdown, is likely to stop all its services until the lockdown continues.

The Metro, which witnessed a rapid growth and attracted 4 lakh passengers per day prior to the lockdown in 2020, witnessed a footfall of only 4,000 per day during the first two days of the current lockdown.

Sources say that prior to the State government’s announcement, the daily footfall was between 80,000 and 1 lakh. But it witnessed a drastic drop from Wednesday. “The trains are only running from 7 am to 9.45 am, and there is bleak response from passengers,” said a source.