Second batch of Sputnik V Covid vaccine with 60,000 doses reaches Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second consignment, consisting of 60,000 doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, arrived in a special flight at Shamshabad Airport on Sunday.

The first consignment, consisting of 1.5 lakh doses, arrived in India on May 1.

Sputnik V has been approved in 66 countries, while Covishield in 40 countries and Covaxin in nine countries, and is considered safe according to experts.

Second batch of Sputnik V @sputnikvaccine arrives in Hyderabad, India! pic.twitter.com/Ucg4xlhCAi — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 16, 2021

In India, Dr Reddy’s Lab has partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and is selling the vaccine at Rs 995 per dose for shots imported from Russia.

The first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses which was stored in Kasoli in Himachal Pradesh are approved by Central Drug Laboratories on May 13 for distribution.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev termed this as a joint Russian-Indian fight against Covid-19, which is an example of privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation.