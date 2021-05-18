Silver lining? Coronavirus forces smokers to quit

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: The link between smoking and Covid-19 has been debated since the virus made its appearance. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that there are currently no peer-reviewed studies that directly estimate the risk of hospitalisation with COVID-19 among smokers. However, 27 observational studies found that smokers constituted 1.4-18.5% of hospitalised adults.

In fact, there was a study that claimed that smoking provides protection against the virus. However, it was debunked later by science journals, including Nature. In one of its articles, the journal stated: “In France, researchers first suggested that nicotine may play a role in protecting smokers, triggering a run on nicotine products among the general public.

Interestingly, the lead author of this research has been funded by the tobacco industry in the past, and also other researchers who have made similar claims can be linked with the tobacco industry, indicating a possible conflict of interest.” Notwithstanding what studies say, a few smokers from the city kicked the cigarette butt during the pandemic.

For some, it was a health concern, and for others, the difficulty in procuring cigarettes during the lockdown served as a death knell to the habit.Navin Pivhal says: “The cigarettes were costing a bomb in lockdown. It was too much of a hassle to procure them in the lockdown. So, it was the best option to quit smoking altogether.

Initially, it was a tad difficult in the first week. However, with time, the urge to smoke faded. I used the app ‘Quit Tracker’ which kept me motivated not to smoke.”For Radhika, the fact that Covid-19 affects the lungs was enough to try and quit smoking.

“I had been planning to quit for a while. I thought Covid-19 might be a good excuse to tell myself as it affects the lungs. And there were reports that smokers won’t have it easy. Quitting was very difficult. I had to stop going out for breaks with my colleagues because I couldn’t be around smokers without smoking. I also went cold turkey, so it was harder. But am happy that I finally bid adieu to the addiction.”

A few have found that smoking is hurtful after you have contracted the virus. Sneha says: “I have always had severe withdrawal symptoms everytime I have tried to quit, which is why I always go back to it. This time though, I couldn’t figure out if they were withdrawal or Covid symptoms, because they feel the same. Fever, shivers, body ache, nausea. So, I just rode the wave with the Covid medication. I tried to smoke after I tested negative, got a severe shooting pain in the chest and breathlessness, so stubbed it after the first drag.”

Interestingly, a few got rid of the habit to contribute their bit to the greater good of the planet. Abhishek shares: “Initially, I was not able to go out of my house and smoke after lockdown started, as I don’t have freedom to smoke at home. But the actual reason for quitting was what I learned from a news report. It said that there is a decrease in pollution levels because of less vehicle movement, and some people quitting smoking due to circumstances. I realised that I fell in the latter category and decided to continue the status quo. Currently, we are in a situation where we are buying oxygen, and a lot of people are dying because of that. So at least in future, that should not be the case.” Talking about his struggle to quit, he continues: “Initially it was difficult, as I used to have the urge to smoke. I tried some board games at home like chess and carom board to divert my mind, and slowly my mind got adjusted to the new normal.It’s been more than one that I gave up smoking, and I am happy I made this decision.”

What does WHO say?

At the time of this review, the available evidence suggests that smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalized COVID patients. Although likely related to severity, there is no evidence to quantify the risk to smokers of hospitalisation with COVID-19 or of infection by SARS-CoV-2 was found in the peer-reviewed literature

Why so addictive?

Nicotine is a plant-based alkaloid and it is the primary pysychoactive substance present in all tobacco products. Nicotine acts on certain receptors in the brain called nicotinic acetylcholine receptors.These receptors are found in parts of the brain that are associated with motivation, attention, concentration, alertness, appetite etc. Through these receptors and an indirect mechanism, nicotine causes a final, common pathway of the brain which is called the reward pathway, wherein there is an increase of a feel-good chemical called dopamine

