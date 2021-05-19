Production manager held for running prostitution ring in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old man, who worked as production manager in movies, was taken into custody for reportedly being involved in a prostitution racket in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through an online website Locanto. The police found out that he was also involved in human trafficking.

On the receipt of credible information, an Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team and cops with Saroornagar police station jointly organised a decoy operation and contacted the person mentioned on the website. In turn, the accused Bodapati Sudheer responded to the message and briefed the pricing details.

The AHTU team along with Saroornagar cops, after contacting the accused in the guise of a customer, was asked to come to Saroornagar. The accused arrived with the victim, after which, they were both taken into custody.Sudheer decided to start this business after seeing that his daily income of `500 wasn’t enough.