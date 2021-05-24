Two Hyderabad girls picked for world sailing meet in Italy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For 14-year-old Jhansi Priya and Vaishnavi, it was like a dream come true when the young sailors were told that they were selected and will soon travel to Italy to compete in the Sub-Juniors World Sailing Championships, starting from July 1.

While Jhansi, the daughter of a housekeeping staff at the Yashoda Hospital, is thrilled to be representing the country at international forums, Vaishnavi’s mother, who works as a domestic help at various houses in the Marredpally area, said that she knows her daughter will make her and the country more proud.

Both the girls have already made history, after becoming the first two girls from Hyderabad to get selected for the championship, in which 264 sailors from across 60 countries will compete.

Talking about their upcoming challenges at the championships, Jhansi said, “Garda lake in Italy is known for heavy weather. Hopefully, our experience at the Hussainsagar during the monsoons will help us while sailing there.” Meanwhile, Vaishnavi said, “We are both looking to move up the ladder at the Olympics and Asian Games, in the forthcoming Asian Trials, that will be held in Hyderabad in August, given that this is our last ye a r in the und e r - 1 6 categories.” Both of them are students of Udbhav School at Rasoolpura, had joined sailing in 2018, and soon rose to the top of the Indian fleet. The young sailors have trained under Suheim Sheikh at the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.