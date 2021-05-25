Helping artistes stay afloat amid a raging pandemic

Sri Jahnavi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From predicted losses to unexpected gains, artistes in Hyderabad have been finding it difficult to make ends meet even after a year of cancelled shows and stay-at-home gigs. Hit by the Covid-induced crisis, their creativity is plummeting with every passing day as they are preoccupied with thoughts of how to pay their bills.

However, creative organisation The Nation’s Rock Beat (NRB), which is a group of over 500 artistes and provides a platform for them to showcase their talent, is trying to keep their morale up by contributing to the arts through as many mediums as possible. Their ultimate saviour over the last one year has been online media, which has kept them motivated. Its founder Shriya Gupta and a few NRBians share how they have been inspiring artistes and raising funds for their survival.

According to Shriya, aka the Bro, the pandemic has made life difficult for artistes. But the organisation started hosting online shows to help them stay afloat. “Showcasing artistes and taking them to the forefront is our primary focus. And today, hosting online events such as dance jams, Instagram lives, music gigs and open mics have become their norm. Such online events and entertainment provide a strong forum for upcoming artistes with genuine talent,” she says.

NRB has also been raising funds through these online shows for Covid victims and artistes who depend on their art for a living. “The audience participation in our online events makes our artistes 10 times happier. It motivates them so much, something that money cannot do,” she says. The NRB has also been working with local businesses and startups on a give-away programme to attract more viewers for their virtual events.

‘Helped me dodge a depressive episode’

Manaswini, a dancer with the NRB for over four years, describes her experience with the company as “amazing”. Since the pandemic began, she has had the opportunity to collaborate with and learn from a diverse group of people. Dancing jams, online sessions and virtual rehearsals, she says, have helped her refine her art. “It has instilled a strong sense of positivity in me and assisted me in avoiding a depressive episode,” she says.

Drawing positivity from fresh talent

Rishabh, a singer, says the pandemic has hit artistes hard and rendered them jobless. But NRB’s online events and the funds have helped many keep up their morale. He stays positive by not only performing at live events but also watching others perform. Citing an example, he was thrilled to watch a 12-year-old boy give an outstanding performance on the guitar during a kids’ open mic. “Seeing such new talent relaxes and energises me,” he says.

Online events help him survive

Rajiv, a beat boxer with the organisation, says NRB’s online events have made life mush easier for him. “The pandemic has also helped check the quality of our content. Recently, some beat boxers held a workshop and an open mic which were way more productive,” he says. For him, these events are a strong support system. He advises artists to polish their skills and make the most of their time.