Covid norms violated at IPS officer’s son’s wedding? Hyderabad police enquire

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police are enquiring about the late night wedding ceremony of a senior IPS officer’s son with the daughter of a business tycoon at a function hall under Kamatipura police station limits in the Old City late on Monday night, on the allegations that lockdown guidelines were violated during the ceremony.

Sources say that many VVIPs, bigwigs of the State administration and top police brass of Telangana, were in attendance at the event. In addition, since VVIPs and top police brass were attending the event, the entire police force from South Zone in the city was also present for bandobast. The police clarified as per the lockdown orders, weddings are allowed with 40 persons and no other permissions are required.

Gajarao Bhupal, DCP South Zone, said they are verifying if there were any lockdown protocol violations at the event and proceed accordingly.Meanwhile, social media platforms were flooded with posts about the event questioning police action.

MBT Leader Amjed Ullah Khan tweeted “ Sir, Whats happening at Savera Function Hall, Chandulal Baradari.....? Why so much gathering allowed during lockdown....? Itar @ perfume factory owner Dubey’s daughter marriage beside savera function hall in kamatipura ps limits with burning crackers violating #lockdown rules in old city, Mr @TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity I am sure no action will be taken in this regard as law is for poor not for VIP’s.”

He alleged that he called up and sent messages to all offices from Inspector of Police, Kamatipura to Night Duty Officer, Hyderabad, but no one responded. During the ceremony, the groom allegedly arrived at the venue in a procession, during which crackers were bursting for a long time and loud music was being played, creating disturbance noise in the area, he added. Till the last reports came, police have not initiated any action against the organisers.