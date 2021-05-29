Agencies rush to finish road cutting works in Hyderabad before monsoon hits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the lockdown and reduced traffic movement, various government and private agencies have been expediting road cutting works in the city as it would be impossible to undertake any work after the onset of the monsoon.

Various agencies, both public and private, have taken permission from the GHMC for road cutting on 54 km of roads and for laying underground cables and water sewerage pipelines. According to GHMC officials, the agencies had taken permission for the works months ago. However, the progress of the works were slow and only picked up after the State-wide lockdown. Now, the agencies are keen to complete the road cutting works before the end of the lockdown period as permission for road cutting will be suspended from June due to the monsoon.

Engineering authorities have made it clear to the companies that they have to restore the roads by end of this month. According to officials, the agencies that have obtained permission for road cutting from the GHMC this year are TS Transco (0.68 km), Airtel (20.78 km), HMWS&SB (26.23 km), Jio (4.33 km) and others (1.61 km) — totalling to 53.63 km. In addition to this, gas companies and other agencies have obtained permits for a few more kilometers from Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agencies.

Engineering department wants roads completed by month-end

Meanwhile, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, in a tweet, mentioned that the work on the Central Ground Water Board Musi - Peerzadiguda road was in full swing