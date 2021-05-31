HMDA to spruce up Osmansagar by September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come September, 2021, Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, will become a major tourist destination in the city on the lines of NTR Gardens.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up landscape beautification works at Gandipet, as part of the structure’s 100-year anniversary. Around 15 kilometres away from the city, it was constructed in 1920.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, who inspected the works last week, directed the officials to complete the it on priority. The landscape will be developed without compromising on the water quality of Osamansagar.

HMDA will develop the lake as an “eco-friendly recreational tourist destination”, incorporating the best components available across the world and integrating them with the green cover. The work is being taken up at an estimated cost of `26.18 crore in an area of 18 acres. The landscape would have an entrance pavilion, among other amenities.