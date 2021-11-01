STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Niloufer Hospital chief finds claims of four-year-old boy's family ‘dubious’

According to Nampally police, no complaints were filed yet by the boy’s parents or the hospital.

Published: 01st November 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad

Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the death of a four-year-old boy at Niloufer Hospital, superintendent Dr V Muralikrishna said that a three-member committee had been constituted to probe the allegation that a ward boy had denied the patient oxygen supply. “The ward boy has been suspended. Further action would be take against him if he is found guilty. The inquiry is likely to be completed in two days,” the superintendent said.

He, however, expressed doubts over the allegations of the child’s parents, stating that no one would deny oxygen to someone for `100. The boy’s parents may have made the allegation out of frustration, he said, adding that the hospital had 700 oxygen lines.

The superintendent said that the child was suffering from a rare disease called Prader-Willi Syndrome and was affected by pneumonia, due to which he had difficulty breathing. According to Nampally police, no complaints were filed yet by the boy’s parents or the hospital.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niloufer Hospital Child dies Lack of oxygen
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp