Niloufer Hospital chief finds claims of four-year-old boy's family ‘dubious’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the death of a four-year-old boy at Niloufer Hospital, superintendent Dr V Muralikrishna said that a three-member committee had been constituted to probe the allegation that a ward boy had denied the patient oxygen supply. “The ward boy has been suspended. Further action would be take against him if he is found guilty. The inquiry is likely to be completed in two days,” the superintendent said.

He, however, expressed doubts over the allegations of the child’s parents, stating that no one would deny oxygen to someone for `100. The boy’s parents may have made the allegation out of frustration, he said, adding that the hospital had 700 oxygen lines.

The superintendent said that the child was suffering from a rare disease called Prader-Willi Syndrome and was affected by pneumonia, due to which he had difficulty breathing. According to Nampally police, no complaints were filed yet by the boy’s parents or the hospital.

