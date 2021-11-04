I want to stay detached from success & failure: Anand Deverakonda

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

How did Pushpaka Vimanam happen?

The script of Pushpaka Vimanam went to quite a few other actors, but things didn’t fall in place. Director Damodara knew my father, who had helped him to get his career going. At the time, my debut film Dorasani got released and Damodara watched it and told me that I would fit into the character of a school teacher named Sundar. However, I had apprehensions about playing a married man at a young age and also, I wasn’t sure that people would believe me as a teacher. But he cleared all my doubts.

What preparation went into portraying this character?

I attended workshops to understand this character who is both innocent and introverted. The character looks frustrated, but his actions are to leave the audience in splits... (laughs). The director kept telling me that I was really similar to Sundar. Being introverted and shy, I could relate to Sundar. I took inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Vijay Sethupathy’s 96.

What does the title Pushpaka Vimanam stand for?

It is the journey of a character, who dreams of a certain kind of life, which turns into a nightmare. In Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu’s yesteryear classic, the story is all about how an unemployed man takes an opportunity to assume his life. While the 1987 film happens in a hotel named Pushpak, the protagonist’s journey here begins with Pushpak Travels. It’s about a 26-year-old, who gets married and sees his wife eloping with someone else. Every day, after his school hours, he comes home and watches his pelli (marriage) cassette. It’s an interesting story.

Explain the acting process you adopted for this film.

I try to do my research and travel with my team before we begin shooting. In one of my upcoming films, I’m playing an auto driver, and to prepare, I called an auto and began driving it. I also observed the body language of auto drivers. As for playing a teacher, I recalled how some sincere teachers in my school behaved and incorporated their characteristics. Throughout the production, I tried to be in the zone without distractions, and even after going home, I tried to maintain this focus. I think making people laugh is the hardest trick, and even if we manage to do half of what we set out to achieve, I will be happy.

How critical of yourself are you as an actor?

I think that’s the only way to learn. When you notice the work of other actors, you will learn to be critical of yourself. In Pushpaka Vimanam, I had the privilege to work with senior actors like Sunil anna, Naresh garu and Giridhar anna. All these guys play many characters across multiple films. Sunil anna has got many variations that he can pull off. He just sits and talks to a director and thinks about how to make his performance better. That’s something that I have learned from these actors. They improvise 10 times if needed. For example, Giridhar anna has added the hook line ‘I could sense it’ on his own in the film. That dialogue has become popular in the trailer, and I am sure it will become more popular when the film releases.

Do you compare yourself with other contemporaries, who seem to be gravitating towards larger-than-life masala entertainers...

I don’t completely agree with this because many actors are also attempting content-based films. However, yes, commercial entertainers bring the audience to the theatres. Whatever genre we may attempt, ultimately, success is what matters the most. To stand out, I should bring something unique to the table. I can’t follow my brother (Vijay Deverakonda) or any of his peers for that matter. It’s not that I will not attempt commercial cinema or masala entertainers. If you look at my upcoming lineup of films, the importance is always given to the story.

Is there the pressure of being the sibling of a star like Vijay Deverakonda?

Irrespective of whether I am his brother or not, there’s pressure in the film industry because it’s a competitive world and a hard place to be in. If my film doesn’t work out, the efforts will backfire. The people who work around you and the next producer who would be willing to invest a huge budget in you, may decide against it. My last release, Middle Class Melodies, was completely my bet because people advised against doing a film on the making of Bombay chutney! I told them that the film was not about the chutney, but about middle-class life. My gamble paid off and the success has got me three good films. I am seeing a similar vibe with Pushpaka Vimanam and only if it works, will my burden reduce. I want to let my work do the talking and detach myself from success and failure.

What have you learned in your career so far?

Being a part of our production house (King of the Hill Entertainment LLP), I am learning how to promote a film and how to take it closer to the audience. I think Vijay (Deverakonda) is a superstar when it comes to promotions. His brain is always working. Somehow, for me, looking at Vijay and the people working with him, I wonder how they solely focus on the film and nothing else. They don’t completely disregard the competition, but what they do is only focus on their film. I am also learning to focus on my film and not to worry about competition. I also take feedback from my mother on how to pull off comedy.

Digital platforms have become the sole source of entertainment during the pandemic. Where do you see this going in the future? Also, what are your thoughts on the reopening of cinema halls?

Honestly, I love both platforms. Recently I have been to the theatres and watched films such as Love Story and Romantic. I must say the theatre vibe is different. OTT has brought in so much, but there are negatives. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui called it a dumping ground for regressive shows and decided to quit the platforms. People are trying to make quick bucks. I think this is wrong because the importance should always be given to quality work. Not all films are meant for OTTs. Films such as Pushpa, RRR and Liger are made for the theatres. They are euphoria-driven, and if you watch the glimpse of RRR, you must have got goosebumps, right? Even with Pushpa, if you listen to the songs, we understand that it’s for the theatres. Although Pushpaka Vimanam is hugely different in scale, it’s a film that makes you laugh together. Perhaps some of my films may come on OTT in the future.

What’s next after Pushpaka Vimanam?

I have completed shooting KV Guhan sir’s road-thriller Highway. It is likely to be released early next year. I am currently shooting for a new film called Baby. After this, I am also committed to working in a heist comedy. It’s a lineup I am quite excited about.

