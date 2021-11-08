STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Green Industrial Park near Hyderabad to house 30,000 workers

Once completed, this township will accommodate as many as 30,000 workers and entrepreneurs and help them avoid travelling, as the workers can quickly walk to their homes after work. 

Published: 08th November 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A few of the MSMEs under construction at the TIF MSME Green Industrial Park

A few of the MSMEs under construction at the TIF MSME Green Industrial Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State is gearing up to develop its biggest integrated industrial township at Telangana Industrial Federation Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (TIF-MSME) Green Industrial Park, for the convenience of the workforce in the park.

Once completed, this township will accommodate as many as 30,000 workers and entrepreneurs and help them avoid travelling, as the workers can quickly walk to their homes after work.  The Green Industrial Park is located in Dandumalkapur, around 12 km from Ramoji Film City.

Speaking to Express, TIF president K Sudhir Reddy said that around 194 acres of land required for the township had been already acquired. Schools, hospitals, recreational centres, proper roads, drinking water, drainage system and all other amenities will be provided here, he said.

“A master plan related to this is ready and we are expecting work to start in another two months. It might take two to three years to complete the entire township,” Reddy added. According to officials, the township will be divided into different segments like working hostels, dormitories, single bedrooms, double bedrooms, and independent houses, along with a mess. Industries will sponsor these accommodations to a certain extent and individuals might need to spend more for additional facilities, officials added.

Under the walk-to-work concept, integrated townships are planned at the industries for housing purposes, where the industry’s workers and employees can reside within the park’s premises. These townships are also aimed at easing congestion in the cities.

A total of 450 MSME units are coming up in the park, of which 200 will be micro units and the remaining will accommodate small and medium enterprises. Inaugurated in 2019, the park is being developed by TIF and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. Once all the 450 units become functional, it would provide direct employment to 20,000 people and indirect employment to another 15,000. 

A skill development centre is also being set up at the park to train the local youth. Other facilities that will be provided include banks, fire station, shops for industrial supplies, tools, auditorium, conference hall and restaurants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Industrial Federation Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Green Industrial Park Ramoji Film City TIF president K Sudhir Reddy Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation MSME units Hyderabad
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp