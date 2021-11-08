Green Industrial Park near Hyderabad to house 30,000 workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State is gearing up to develop its biggest integrated industrial township at Telangana Industrial Federation Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (TIF-MSME) Green Industrial Park, for the convenience of the workforce in the park.

Once completed, this township will accommodate as many as 30,000 workers and entrepreneurs and help them avoid travelling, as the workers can quickly walk to their homes after work. The Green Industrial Park is located in Dandumalkapur, around 12 km from Ramoji Film City.

Speaking to Express, TIF president K Sudhir Reddy said that around 194 acres of land required for the township had been already acquired. Schools, hospitals, recreational centres, proper roads, drinking water, drainage system and all other amenities will be provided here, he said.

“A master plan related to this is ready and we are expecting work to start in another two months. It might take two to three years to complete the entire township,” Reddy added. According to officials, the township will be divided into different segments like working hostels, dormitories, single bedrooms, double bedrooms, and independent houses, along with a mess. Industries will sponsor these accommodations to a certain extent and individuals might need to spend more for additional facilities, officials added.

Under the walk-to-work concept, integrated townships are planned at the industries for housing purposes, where the industry’s workers and employees can reside within the park’s premises. These townships are also aimed at easing congestion in the cities.

A total of 450 MSME units are coming up in the park, of which 200 will be micro units and the remaining will accommodate small and medium enterprises. Inaugurated in 2019, the park is being developed by TIF and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. Once all the 450 units become functional, it would provide direct employment to 20,000 people and indirect employment to another 15,000.

A skill development centre is also being set up at the park to train the local youth. Other facilities that will be provided include banks, fire station, shops for industrial supplies, tools, auditorium, conference hall and restaurants.