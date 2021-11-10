Hyderabad youth arrested by Mumbai police for rape threat to Indian cricketer's daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to the daughter of a top Indian cricketer, following the team's loss against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Ramnagesh Alibathini, is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, confirmed the Mumbai police.

It was found that Ramnagesh is working as a techie and had worked for a food delivery app in the past.

The threat messages were posted on social media platforms and had gone viral.

Initially, it was rumoured that the user who posted the message was living abroad, but police based on technical evidence found that he belonged to Hyderabad.