Hyderabad metro rail service to begin from 6 am

The first set of trains will leave at 6 am from their respective originating stations. There is no change in the rest of the timings. The last trains will leave at 10.15 pm.

Published: 10th November 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail . (File Photo |EPS ,Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the tweet of  MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the Metro authorities on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, revised its timings and took the decision to operate trains from 6 am. Now the trains will leave from originating stations one hour prior to the existing timing of 7 am.“The first set of trains will leave at 6 am from their respective originating stations. There is no change in the rest of the timings. The last trains will leave at 10.15 pm and reach their destinations at around 11.15 pm,” an LTMRHL spokesperson said.

