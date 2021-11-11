STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irrigation projects need 2,500 MW for 2022-23

Published: 11th November 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department has estimated that the power requirement for operating lifts of irrigation projects will be around 2,500 MW for 2022-23. The department also estimated that electricity charges will not be more than Rs 1,000 crore per year at Rs 5.80 per unit.According to sources, Irrigation officials submitted their power requirement to Discoms, which are currently preparing aggregate revenue requirements (ARRs). 

Sources in the department said that on Wednesday, the total installed capacity of motors of irrigation projects was 12,000 MW. This includes the motors proposed to be installed at Kaleshwaram for one tmcft additional water and motors to be fixed at Palamuru-Rangareddy lift scheme. 

“We will not operate all the lifts at one go. For example, the Kaleshwaram lifts will be operated only when there is no flood to Sriram Sagar Project. As per our estimate, the power required will be 2,500 MW for 2022-23. We have proposed Rs 3 as unit cost. 

But, even if the ERC fixes the cost as Rs 5.80 crore, the total expenditure on power for lift irrigation schemes will not cross Rs 1,000 crore, which incudes fixed charges of Rs 180 crore being collected by the Discoms,” an official explained. 

The capacity of pumps fixed at Kaleshwaram alone is 4,850 MW. Meanwhile, official sources said they had received eight motors from BHEL. Two motors each would be fixed at Narlapur, Yedula, Vattem and Uddandapur reservoirs, which are coming up as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift scheme.

