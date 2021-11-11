Snubbed lover stabs 20-year-old woman in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old woman sustained injuries after being reportedly stabbed by her 23-year-old lover in LB Nagar. She was taken to a private hospital for treatment, where she is in a stable condition, the police said. The accused Baswa Raj, 23, a student who also does centering work to earn his living, was in a relationship with the victim for three years. She got engaged to another man in February, but had continued her relationship with the accused, which had given rise to issues among them, the police said.

Circle Inspector Ashok Reddy of LB Nagar police station said, “The accused is from the victim’s grandmother’s village and they have known each other for a while. They have been involved romantically for three years but her engagement with another man-made him furious. However, the couple maintained their relationship even after her engagement in February. The victim, who lives with her uncle’s family in Hastinapuram, had called the accused over to her place to discuss breaking off the relationship. The enraged lover attacked her with a knife, causing her bleeding injuries on the hand, neck and back.”

The girl was seen lying on the floor by the uncle’s wife who informed the police and moved her to the private hospital, the cops added. The police suspect that the accused tried engaging sexually with the victim, and when she denied consent, it led to a fight, following which he reportedly stabbed her. A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

