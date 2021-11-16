STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IBM sets up special consulting facility for business operations in Hyderabad

The new facility will be focused on BPOs across several domains such as finance & accounts, procurement & supply chain, human resources & recruiting, and industry-specific processes.

Published: 16th November 2021 09:19 AM

IBM

The IBM logo (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development to Hyderabad’s IT sector, IBM on Monday announced that it has set up a new facility offering clients Business Process Operations (BPO) consulting from IBM Consulting.
The new facility will be focused on BPOs across several domains such as finance & accounts, procurement & supply chain, human resources & recruiting, and industry-specific processes. With this facility, IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging talent and IBM’s comprehensive capabilities in process re-engineering, data and technology, the company stated.

BPO delivers a unified user experience and business value for organisations with the use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining and intelligent workflows powered by hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). In finance organisations, for instance, it provides insights for core functionalities such as working capital optimisation and spending leakages, and also reduced errors or exceptions. 

The facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation and driving meaningful, lasting transformation. The facility also serves an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for BPO centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. 

The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in operations. Speaking on the occasion, Tony Menezes, Global Managing Partner, Business Process Operations, IBM Consulting, said, “IBM Consulting is committed to helping clients leverage hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to accelerate digital transformation. We will combine our deep industry domain expertise with world-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana as we witness significant growth in our BPO portfolio globally.”

Sachin Varma, Senior Partner, IBM Consulting, Asia-Pacific, said, “The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India. Our aim is to not just transform our clients’ critical business functions with local talent but also to drive skills development and enhance employability in the market.”

