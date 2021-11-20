STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT-AP inks pacts with tech giants

The MoU is aimed at setting up a Centre of Excellence for IoT to enhance the skills of students.

VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vellore Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh,(VIT-AP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with technology giants Intel and Boston IT Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd in a virtual event on Friday. 

After signing the MoU with Intel, VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy, in his address said that “The purpose of these MOUs is to set up a Centre of Excellence for Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance the technical skills of students and bridge the gap between academics and industries.”

Speaking about the MoU with Boston IT Solutions, the Vice-Chancellor said that the MoU aims to build real-time applications, research and consultancy work on the latest technologies in Artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics. 

Laxmi Nageswari, Global Head of AI Education and Boston IT Solutions, explained that the joint research would also provide an opportunity to the students to gain experience of working in an engineering environment and build projects along with their academic requirements.

Girish, Programming Head, Intel India,  said that IOT is an advanced technology that creates a global network of machines and devices, which can communicate and exchange data with each other.  This platform provides an opportunity for students and faculty to carry out research and develop new methods and algorithms for IoT-related problems.

