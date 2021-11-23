STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Augmented Reality, VR technology park to come up near Hyderabad airport

Cymax CEO Gowri Shankar Mamidi said that they are introducing unique Cymax courses catering to the multimedia, VFX, software and hardware sectors.

Published: 23rd November 2021

Participants at the annoucement of Cymax Techno-Park experience the virtual reality wearable devices in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cymax Infotainment, a pioneer in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology, are going to set up Cymax Techno-Park on a 32-acre site near Hyderabad International Airport.

Addressing the media, Cymax Chairman G Raghava Reddy said that they are serving as a platform for startup companies as well as top companies to appropriately develop their AR and VR technology.  in the future. 

"In this context, we are introducing various kinds of innovations in the park such as Cymax Institute of Creative Technology, VR labs in schools and colleges, VR movies in web-series, a film museum, virtual productions, virtual architecture and real-estate, an indoor theatre, a Cymax outdoor theatre, virtual TV or studio or tours or showrooms or events and 360-degree live streaming," he said.

Place of learning

Cymax Institute of Creative Technology aims to shape students to face intellectual challenges and train them for the professional world by training them effectively. 

Will help develop multiple sectors

Known for its prowess in virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), Cymax Infotainment will offer its services and help companies develop AR and VR technologies to suit their needs in an ever-changing market.

