Clean & green skincare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have you watched YouTubers and influencers share a long list of products and steps for a skin routine to achieve that perfect glass-like skin? But let’s be honest, who has the time and money for all that?

Considering the pandemic and climate change that have been making the planet a tougher place to live on, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Samhitha Inturi has started 3 AM to make products that are sustainably formulated, keeping the health of our bodies and nature in mind. The owner of Hyderabad’s first clean, vegan and gender-neutral beauty brand talks about how a minimal number of products can address all skin issues.

On what got her to create 3 AM, in the presence of many other skincare brands coming up, especially in the last two years, she shares, “Considering the post-pandemic lifestyles, people getting back to work and using sanitisers and masks every day, we realised that they need easy and simple solutions for their skin problems. We thought why not make a single product that tackles multiple problems and gives several benefits.

For example, our face mist can also be used as a toner, after-shave spray, make-up setting spray and a hydrating face mist. It also tackles acne problems, hyperpigmentation and adds an instant glow.” Samhitha also talks about a family being able to use their products: “Right from the mother to her daughter and her father, everyone can use our products. These have been made to be used by both men and women.”

Speaking about skincare, she says, “Easy, clean, simple and effective skincare is all we promise and deliver. When people entrust us with their skin, it’s a huge responsibility and we take it up very seriously. Offering sustainable options for people’s everyday skin needs was a conscious decision. Our products come in a glass box and our packaging is reusable and recyclable. Clean and green form the ethos of our brand.”