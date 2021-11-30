STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Clean & green skincare

We thought why not make a single product that tackles multiple problems and gives several benefits, says Samhitha Inturi, the owner of Hyderabad’s first clean, vegan and gender-neutral beauty brand.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Skin care, Face scrub

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Have you watched YouTubers and influencers share a long list of products and steps for a skin routine to achieve that perfect glass-like skin? But let’s be honest, who has the time and money for all that? 

Considering the pandemic and climate change that have been making the planet a tougher place to live on, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Samhitha Inturi has started 3 AM to make products that are sustainably formulated, keeping the health of our bodies and nature in mind. The owner of Hyderabad’s first clean, vegan and gender-neutral beauty brand talks about how a minimal number of products can address all skin issues. 

On what got her to create 3 AM, in the presence of many other skincare brands coming up, especially in the last two years, she shares, “Considering the post-pandemic lifestyles, people getting back to work and using sanitisers and masks every day, we realised that they need easy and simple solutions for their skin problems. We thought why not make a single product that tackles multiple problems and gives several benefits.

For example, our face mist can also be used as a toner, after-shave spray, make-up setting spray and a hydrating face mist. It also tackles acne problems, hyperpigmentation and adds an instant glow.”  Samhitha also talks about a family being able to use their products: “Right from the mother to her daughter and her father, everyone can use our products. These have been made to be used by both men and women.”

Speaking about skincare, she says, “Easy, clean, simple and effective skincare is all we promise and deliver. When people entrust us with their skin, it’s a huge responsibility and we take it up very seriously. Offering sustainable options for people’s everyday skin needs was a conscious decision. Our products come in a glass box and our packaging is reusable and recyclable. Clean and green form the ethos of our brand.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skin care Vegan beauty brand Gender neutral beauty brand
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp