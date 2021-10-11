Cabbies, vendors in Hyderabad fume over rising fuel prices

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rise in fuel prices for the sixth consecutive day has left many citizens fuming. With the latest revision, petrol price in Hyderabad stood at Rs 108.33 per litre and diesel at Rs 101.27, on Sunday. The fuel prices have been increased by 62 paise and 76 paise respectively.

The repercussions of this upward trend is affecting people from all walks of life. Cabs associations, vegetable vendors, motorists and others are expressing their anguish in various ways. While some claim to hold protests over the fuel price hike, many others are urging the government to roll back the prices.

Speaking to Express, Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founder-president Sheikh Salauddin said, “As Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato and other apps have not increased their drivers’ fare, the fuel price hike is directly affecting us. The lockdown was harsh, and now the fuel price increase is killing us.”