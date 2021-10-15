Hyderabad Metro offers festive fares, lucky draws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking the festive season of Bathukamma, Navratri and Dasara, the Metro Rail on Thursday announced offers including trip pass, special fare on Green Line and monthly lucky draw for travellers, as part of the Metro Suvarna Offer 2021, which will be effective from October 18.

Under the trip pass offer, metro passengers can purchase up to 30 trips of any fare by paying for only 20 trips. The trips have to be utilised within 45 days. Under the special fare on Green Line offer, they can travel within the Green Line between MGBS and JBS Parade Ground metro stations by paying a maximum fare of only `15 for each trip. These two offers are valid till January 15, 2022.

The monthly lucky draw from October, 2021, to April, 2022, involves choosing five winners every month from amongst Contactless Smart Card users, who have travelled at least 20 times in a relevant calendar month. Users need to register their CSC on TSavaari or at metro stations to be eligible for this offer.