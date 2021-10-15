STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro offers festive fares, lucky draws

Under the trip pass offer, metro passengers can purchase up to 30 trips of any fare by paying for only 20 trips. 

Published: 15th October 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail . (File Photo |EPS ,Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking the festive season of Bathukamma, Navratri and Dasara, the Metro Rail on Thursday announced offers including trip pass, special fare on Green Line and monthly lucky draw for travellers, as part of the Metro Suvarna Offer 2021, which will be effective from October 18.

Under the trip pass offer, metro passengers can purchase up to 30 trips of any fare by paying for only 20 trips. The trips have to be utilised within 45 days. Under the special fare on Green Line offer, they can travel within the Green Line between MGBS and JBS Parade Ground metro stations by paying a maximum fare of only `15 for each trip. These two offers are valid till January 15, 2022. 

The monthly lucky draw from October, 2021, to April, 2022, involves choosing five winners every month from amongst Contactless Smart Card users, who have travelled at least 20 times in a relevant calendar month. Users need to register their CSC on TSavaari or at metro stations to be eligible for this offer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp