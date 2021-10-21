No charges on cameras at 3 Hyderabad parks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visitors and tourists to Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park and NTR Gardens need not pay for carrying their cameras inside. Netizens asked officials to implement the same at other tourist spots. MAUD Special Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted: “Based on representations, the camera charges of Rs 1,000 by @HMDA_Gov & Hgcl is henceforth waived off for anyone carrying cameras in Lumbini Park, NTR gardens & Sanjeevaiah Park with immediate effect. No need to pay any charges please.”