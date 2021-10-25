STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

250 EV charging stations to dot Hyderabad by next March

The officials concerned have already starting scouting for suitable locations to establish these stations and once they are finalised, they will invite tenders.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

ccording to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the plan is to set up 600 EV charging stations, of which 40 to 50 per cent will be established in Hyderabad.

ccording to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the plan is to set up 600 EV charging stations, of which 40 to 50 per cent will be established in Hyderabad.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, amidst rising eco-friendly vehicles, as many as 250 new EV charging stations will be set up in Hyderabad by next March. Under Telangana EV and Energy Storage Policy 2020-30, 350 more such charging stations will be set up in Tier II cities and towns.The officials concerned have already starting scouting for suitable locations to establish these stations and once they are finalised, they will invite tenders.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the plan is to set up 600 EV charging stations, of which 40 to 50 per cent will be established in Hyderabad given the huge demand and rising number of EV vehicles in the city.

Remaining 350 EV stations are being planned in other major cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam, most of which will be set up on highways. All the 600 EV stations in the State will have a combination of fast and slow chargers.

“These EV charging stations will come up in an area of 500 sqft to 800 sqft. They will be equipped with seven charging guns. The new charging stations will be established in parking lots and public places. The cost of establishing an EV charging station will be around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70,” said a senior official at TSREDCO.

At present, there are 70 EV charging stations in the GHMC limits and most of them were set up at metro stations. Hyderabad has been witnessing a sharp rise in electric vehicles as many are preferring to buy eco-friendly vehicles. In 2016, there were only 25 electric vehicles in the city in 2016, the number has increased to more than 10,000.

Meanwhile, the Department of Heavy Industries under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme is also in the process of establishing 138 EV public charging stations in the State, including 118 in Hyderabad and 10 each in Warangal and Karimnagar.

Charging stations on highways

According to TSREDCO officials, the plan is to set up 600 EV charging stations, of which 40 to 50 per cent will be established in Hyderabad. Remaining 350 EV stations are being planned in other major cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam, most of which will be set up on highways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad EV charging stations
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp