250 EV charging stations to dot Hyderabad by next March

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, amidst rising eco-friendly vehicles, as many as 250 new EV charging stations will be set up in Hyderabad by next March. Under Telangana EV and Energy Storage Policy 2020-30, 350 more such charging stations will be set up in Tier II cities and towns.The officials concerned have already starting scouting for suitable locations to establish these stations and once they are finalised, they will invite tenders.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), the plan is to set up 600 EV charging stations, of which 40 to 50 per cent will be established in Hyderabad given the huge demand and rising number of EV vehicles in the city.

Remaining 350 EV stations are being planned in other major cities like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam, most of which will be set up on highways. All the 600 EV stations in the State will have a combination of fast and slow chargers.

“These EV charging stations will come up in an area of 500 sqft to 800 sqft. They will be equipped with seven charging guns. The new charging stations will be established in parking lots and public places. The cost of establishing an EV charging station will be around Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70,” said a senior official at TSREDCO.

At present, there are 70 EV charging stations in the GHMC limits and most of them were set up at metro stations. Hyderabad has been witnessing a sharp rise in electric vehicles as many are preferring to buy eco-friendly vehicles. In 2016, there were only 25 electric vehicles in the city in 2016, the number has increased to more than 10,000.

Meanwhile, the Department of Heavy Industries under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme is also in the process of establishing 138 EV public charging stations in the State, including 118 in Hyderabad and 10 each in Warangal and Karimnagar.

