Hyderabad: 2.8-km-long steel flyover at RTC X Roads by December 2022

Being built at a cost of Rs 356 cr, it will ease traffic snarls in busy area

Published: 28th October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the 2.8-km-long Shaikpet flyover, which passes through major junctions in Hyderabad, is on the verge of completion.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Furthering Hyderabad’s development path and infrastructure, a 2.8-km-long steel flyover is coming up at the busy RTC X Roads. The project is expected to be completed by December, 2022.The steel flyover will be longest such facility in Hyderabad and works are on at a brisk pace. Though work commenced in January, 2021, the project gained momentum after the second Covid wave.The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 356 crore. It will be a four-lane elevated corridor with a width of 16 metre from Indira Park to VST Junction and pass through NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar and RTC X Roads.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), almost 75 per cent of the brigde’s foundations have been completed. The construction works of the remaining foundations will start once GHMC diverts underground utilities which is expected to be completed in two months.“Out of the 81 foundations, we have laid 61 foundations and 20 are pending. We are bringing components required for the steel bridge. Orders were also given to the Steel Authority of India,” said a senior official.

Apart from ensuring hassle-free traffic, the under-construction steel flyover will help motorists skip four junctions to reach Lower Tank Bund. For years, this road has been plagued by problems such as lack of footpaths, narrow roads and huge traffic snarls during peak hours. This has put pressure on the existing road network and eventually a steel bridge was sanctioned to address these issues.After finishing works from Indira Park to VST Junction, GHMC will begin the construction of the three-lane bidirectional flyover from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally. This will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore.

Flyover to be one of the longest in city
The project will be a four-lane elevated corridor with a width of 16 metres from Indira Park to VST Junction and pass through NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar and RTC X Roads. According to GHMC, 75% of its foundations have been completed

