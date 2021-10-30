STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High on high tea!

PIC: VISHAL FERNANDES

By Vishal Fernandes
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: You can’t get more English than the good-ole tradition of afternoon tea! Picture those dreamy, table settings with lovely floral patterned tea cups and saucers, ornate cake stands stacked with fancy pastries and plates full of daintily cut sandwiches!

But how did this charming ritual come into existence? Let’s travel back in time to early 19th century England, where Duchess Anna of Bedford would have hunger pangs every afternoon, as in those days, people would routinely only eat two meals a day; breakfast and dinner. So, she started having a pot of tea and snacks in her boudoir to quash the unladylike rumblings of an empty stomach.

She enjoyed this practice so much that she decided to invite her friends over to also take part in this delightful pastime. Other hostesses decided to follow suit and afternoon tea gained enough respect to move into the drawing rooms of the finest homes in England. During the Edwardian period, afternoon tea started being served in tea lounges of hotels and in niche stores like Harrods, Fortnum and Mason in London.

The experience would be enhanced with music and sometimes dancing too. Cut to 21st century and afternoon tea is making a comeback in many hotels across the city. What exactly would one expect to indulge in over a typical, traditional afternoon tea? Finger sandwiches are a must…. think fillings like smoked salmon and cream cheese, cucumber, egg mayonnaise and watercress, tuna salad and celery.

There’s no afternoon tea without scones! Warm scones are accompanied by clotted cream and strawberry jam. There would also be an assortment of homemade cakes and pastries such as the Victoria sponge cake, Bakewell tart, Eccles cakes and custard pie as well as savoury dishes like cheese and onion quiche and Scotch eggs. All that delicious food would be accompanied by a selection of teas such as Assam, Darjeeling and Earl Grey.

Back home, the afternoon tea at the spectacular Taj Falaknuma is the epitome of elegance. In 1896, the Nizam hosted a luxurious, afternoon tea to celebrate the coronation of Queen Victoria. These events became a tradition at Falaknuma and the palace has seen many more since then. Taking inspiration from Nizami cuisine, they have also incorporated Paan Gulkand sandwich, Lukmi and Haleem Bruschetta served with Irani Chai.

(Vishal is a profound business traveller and a widely recognised luxury lifestyle blogger)

