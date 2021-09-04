STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Journalist Sagarika Ghose to pen book on another PM

Speaking at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad gathering at ITC Kohenur in Madhapur, she said her next book will be the second part in her ‘three PM project’. 

Journalist Sagarika Ghose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Journalist Sagarika Ghose, who is the author of Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister,  announced on Thursday that she will soon write a biography on another prime minister. Speaking at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad gathering at ITC Kohenur in Madhapur, she said her next book will be the second part in her ‘three PM project’. 

“I have finished writing on one of the three PMs four years ago and I am about to launch another book on another prime minister. The book will show the prime minister as a person and not as a politician,” she said.   

Speaking on the topic of ‘Life and Liberty’, the journalist, who was invited by women entrepreneurs, says, “Mahatma Gandhi opposed socialism, was a quintessential liberal and we women must follow his path. This is the pathway of more individual control of the government than economic.” “Women should be slightly mad so that men are scared of them. They should have a hearing deficiency when there is some pressure to agree with things that they don’t agree with,” she adds. 

Most of all, the journalist says women must learn to persuade society rather than confronting it. “We must make them (men) understand what we think is correct and which is correct in most of the cases.”

