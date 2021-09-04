STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Speciality Craft Coffee Third Wave! 

We’ve already jumped from a simple home-brewed filter coffee to Starbucks.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The first wave of coffee is seen as the lowest quality and is known as commodity coffee.

The first wave of coffee is seen as the lowest quality and is known as commodity coffee.

By Vishal Fernandes
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We’ve already jumped from a simple home-brewed filter coffee to Starbucks. What’s next? We’ve seen coffee trends come and go for centuries, but the last few decades have really been a period of growth and evolution for the global coffee industry -- more commonly known as waves of coffee. 

The first wave of coffee is seen as the lowest quality and is known as commodity coffee. Think of the ready-to-brew instant coffee brands that don’t have a strong focus on quality or sourcing transparency. The second wave is attributed to the rise of brands such as Café Coffee Day and Starbucks. The emphasis still wasn’t really on the coffee, but the creative drink, flavourful syrups, friendly barista and contemporary ambiance. This wave certainly added pizzazz and generated huge interest in coffee, but nothing much about the beans and its roasting style. That resulted in fairly dark and bitter coffee. 

Fast forward to today, the third wave, in many ways, is a reaction. It is just as much a reply to bad coffee as it is a movement toward good coffee. An important feature of this wave is that of the Specialty Coffee which was a turning point in the coffee industry. The quality of the coffee became very important, and with it, a lot of other aspects such as the formation and professionalism of the barista, the traceability of the coffee beans, micro roasters and fair-trade coffee just to mention a few.

India’s potential as the seventh-largest coffee producer in the world has influenced the introduction of the third wave coffee culture into cafés across the country. New-age coffee chains like Blue Tokai, Third Wave and Curious Life have pioneered the third wave movement and many have sprung in the recent past.  Bottega Artisan Coffee, Toops Coffee and Qaffeine are some of the popular cafes in Hyderabad, which are leading this new wave. Each of these believe they are doing something slightly different from other, trying to find a foothold in the city where coffee seems to be making a strong pitch for mug space. 

Is a fourth wave on the cards already, you may ask? Well, after successfully taking words like flavour profile, terrier and tasting notes to coffee, the industry has set out to create more complex flavours through smoking, fermenting and ageing already. A fourth wave could perhaps be all about the science of coffee, accurate measurement in brewing, deep understanding of the properties of coffee, water chemistry and further development of brewing equipment. 

We’ve come a long way from Robusta-chicory blends to Cappuccino to The Chemex; the coffee industry is just on the cusp of a new revolution and will only get stronger.

(Vishal Fernandes is a profound business traveller and a widely recognised luxury lifestyle blogger)

Haute Dining
Vishal Fernandes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
craft coffee coffee
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp