Heavy rains push road conditions in Hyderabad from bad to worse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains during the past two weeks in the twin cities have made peoples’ lives miserable as driving on the city roads has turned into a nightmare due to the pathetic road conditions. The rains have left the roads badly battered in many parts of the city giving a tough time to motorists. Greater Hyderabad has turned into a ‘Crater Hyderabad’.

The rains have exposed the poor quality of roads laid by both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and those laid by private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Thousands of potholed roads and damages to a few hundred roads in different parts of the city are giving anxious moments to motorists.

People have to bear the brunt for the next few weeks as road repairs and pothole filling is ruled out due to the prevailing inclement weather admitted the GHMC authorities. Continuous rains have led to the peeling of the bitumen layer, with potholes filled with water stagnation and water puddles.

Like countless stars in the sky, one can find thousands of potholes and craters formed on roads owing to the continuous rains in the city. With a forecast for more rains in the coming days, the condition of roads is likely to go from bad to worse, which will cause more inconvenience to motorists and citizens. The dry weather should prevail to take up road patchwork, as in the rains, it is not possible to fill potholes, as the bitumen would peel off in the rains, GHMC officials told Express.