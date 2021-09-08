STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains push road conditions in Hyderabad from bad to worse

Heavy rains during the past two weeks have left the roads badly battered turning Greater Hyderabad into ‘Crater Hyderabad’.

Published: 08th September 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Road damaged due to recent continuous rains in Hyderabad.

Road damaged due to recent continuous rains in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains during the past two weeks in the twin cities have made peoples’ lives miserable as driving on the city roads has turned into a nightmare due to the pathetic road conditions. The rains have left the roads badly battered in many parts of the city giving a tough time to motorists. Greater Hyderabad has turned into a ‘Crater Hyderabad’.  

The rains have exposed the poor quality of roads laid by both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and those laid by private agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Thousands of potholed roads and damages to a few hundred roads in different parts of the city are giving anxious moments to motorists.

People have to bear the brunt for the next few weeks as road repairs and pothole filling is ruled out due to the prevailing inclement weather admitted the GHMC authorities. Continuous rains have led to the peeling of the bitumen layer, with potholes filled with water stagnation and water puddles.  

Like countless stars in the sky, one can find thousands of potholes and craters formed on roads owing to the continuous rains in the city. With a forecast for more rains in the coming days, the condition of roads is likely to go from bad to worse, which will cause more inconvenience to motorists and citizens. The dry weather should prevail to take up road patchwork, as in the rains, it is not possible to fill potholes, as the bitumen would peel off in the rains, GHMC officials told Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Crater Hyderabad Hyderabad rain forecast weather GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme Hyderabad road conditions
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp