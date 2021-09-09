TSSPDCL signs MoU for cost-effective tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to encourage people to purchase high-efficiency appliances, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of utility-led Demand Side Management (DSM) programme for the consumers of TSSPDCL. This will also address the barrier of upfront high purchase cost of energy efficient appliances.

Under this MoU, the programme will be designed and piloted with selected consumers. It will subsequently be rolled out to cover all consumers of TSSPDCL. With technical support from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), EESL will bring necessary investments and technology required for providing consumers access to super-efficient air conditioners, IE3 motors, and BLDC fans.

International Copper Association India will provide knowledge support for designing and piloting of the program. This initiative will ensure optimal utilization of available resources and tap the available energy saving potential in the Telangana State.