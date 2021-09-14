Have a palate for millet  

Aditya Vaddepalli By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : 2023 is going to be the International Year of Millets, according to a resolution that was recently passed by the United Nations and sponsored by India and 70 other countries. The resolution is intended to raise awareness about the health benefits of the cereal and its sustainability for cultivation under harsh climatic conditions that are marked by climate changes.

A cereal, which has been consumed by humans for close to 7,000 years, has almost disappeared from our staple diets. Millets are power-packed with nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and protein, says nutritionist Dr Deepa Agarwal. “It has complex carbohydrates, which provide satiety and aids in weight loss. It is good for people with cardiac diseases, people with Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and cancer patients as it is rich in antioxidants. It helps improve immunity and improves skin care too. It can be used to prepare upma, idli and dosas, biryani and pulao,” she adds.

Millets are also rich in fibre, making it perfect for dealing with constipation and warding off colon cancer. It is also gluten-free, making a hit for those who are interested in a gluten-free diet or those suffering from celiac disease. Historically known as rain-fed crops, millets are famous for being highly resilient and being able to grow in dry regions. Dr Dayakar Rao, CEO, Nutrihub, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR), Hyderabad, says though millet is a dry-land crop, a high-production environment can yield more growth of the crop.

“Forty-eight per cent of India’s area is dry land.The average yield of millet is one tonne per hectare in dry areas. However, in well-endowed areas, the average yield can also go up to eight to nine tonnes per hectare,” says Dr Dayakar.

The reason why millets were relegated to dry land areas, Dr Dayakar says, is because they were domesticated for only farmers’ consumption. But now, they need to grow for the urban markets as there is a demand for healthier options of food, he says. “IIMR is focused on transforming millet cultivation from subsistence farming to becoming global competitive through cost-effective and environment friendly production, processing and value addition technologies and supply chain networks,” adds Dr Dayakar.

Vaishala Reddy, founder of social enterprise Millet Bank, says farmers started consuming more rice due to its cheap rates but gave up on millets. “Food is closely linked to the local environment. If a farmer in the dry regions of Rayalaseema or Telangana stops eating millets and prefers rice, then he has to depend on someone else for rice. That is where sustainability comes in, where we have to encourage farmers to grow local crops and food culture,” she says.