Chinna Jeeyar invites President Ram Nath Kovind for unveiling of 'statue of equality' near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and invited whim to attend the unveiling of the "statue of equality" of Bhagavad Ramanuja in Muchintal village on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Chinna Jeeyar, along with chairman of My Home Group of Companies Jupally Rameswar Rao, also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and invited him for the inauguration. The statue of Ramanjuacharya, who founded Vishishtadvaita philosophy, would be unveiled during grand celebrations to be held from February 2 to 12, 2022.

The 65.8 metre statue is constructed in an area of 200 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 216 crore.