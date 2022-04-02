Woman steals Rs 1 lakh cash at Taj Krishna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified woman stole cash belonging to a designer at the luxurious Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills in the city. The incident which took place on Wednesday, came to light after the trader approached police.

Police said K Sandeep Sharma, a textile designer from Thane of Maharashtra, was running a stall in the hotel as a part of an exhibition organised in the hotel.

On Wednesday evening, he found that his cash bag containing Rs 1 lakh cash was missing. He immediately informed the security officer at the hotel and on verifying the CCTV footage, found that an unknown woman wearing a black suit carrying a white purse had taken the cash bag and left the place.

Police found that the woman suspect approached the stall as a customer. Footage showed that the woman took the cash bag and walked away. We have launched a hunt for the woman, said V Sampath, Additional Inspector, Punjagutta.