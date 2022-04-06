STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to jointly inspect Cantonment roads

Discussions on the Army's consent to widen the check dam at Balakpur, extend cooperation to the construction of a skywalk at Mehdipatnam and for laying link roads.

Published: 06th April 2022 05:45 AM

Secunderabad Cantonment

Secunderabad Cantonment (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The officials of the Army and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are set to take up a joint inspection in the wake of reports of inconvenience caused to the people on account of the closure of roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment Area and take remedial measures.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area, and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

Discussions on the Army's consent to widen the check dam at Balakpur, extend cooperation to the construction of a skywalk at Mehdipatnam and for laying link roads across the Golf Course and Dollar Hills towards Neknampur were also held.

Lieutenant General Arun assured Rama Rao that they would coordinate with the State government and the GHMC to solve issues together.

The Minister, on his part, said the State government always approached any issues that concerned Army with immense respect and reminded them of the support given to the family of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the officer who lost his life while fighting the aggression of the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley.

Rama Rao said, "Since the formation of Telangana, the State government has been creating large-scale infrastructure in the Hyderabad metropolis, including massive expansion and road construction activity in all parts of the city, including in the Army areas."

