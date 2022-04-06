Expanded terminal at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport all set to start operations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is geared up for making the newly expanded terminal operational soon. The revamped integrated passenger terminal will have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with ATRS, 44 emigration counters and 44 immigration counters.

According to an official release, the revamped integrated passenger terminal will increase the area to 379,370 square metres. With additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings, there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and nine remote arrival gates available for smooth operations.

As many as four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) have been added to enhance runway capacity and improve operational efficiency. These RETs are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runaway at relatively shorter distances and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing runway capacity.

The expansion works include the Ground Service Equipment tunnel, a first of its kind in the country, which will minimise the time lost during the crisscross movement of airlines and ground support operations vehicles, equipment, and passenger coaches required for the turnaround of flights. The annual savings of the carbon em-ission with this tunnel would be approximately 7,000 tonnes.