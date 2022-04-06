STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Expanded terminal at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport all set to start operations

With additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings, there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and nine remote arrival gates available for smooth operations.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the newly expanded integrated passenger terminal at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad

A view of the newly expanded integrated passenger terminal at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is geared up for making the newly expanded terminal operational soon. The revamped integrated passenger terminal will have 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines with ATRS, 44 emigration counters and 44 immigration counters. 

According to an official release, the revamped integrated passenger terminal will increase the area to 379,370 square metres. With additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings, there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and nine remote arrival gates available for smooth operations.

As many as four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) have been added to enhance runway capacity and improve operational efficiency. These RETs are designed to allow aircraft to taxi off the runaway at relatively shorter distances and hence reduce runway occupancy time, thereby increasing runway capacity.

The expansion works include the Ground Service Equipment tunnel, a first of its kind in the country, which will minimise the time lost during the crisscross movement of airlines and ground support operations vehicles, equipment, and passenger coaches required for the turnaround of flights. The annual savings of the carbon em-ission with this tunnel would be approximately 7,000 tonnes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad airport terminal
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp