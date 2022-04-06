Ramky Group lied to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, says affidavit in HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has filed an additional affidavit in the High Court of Telangana contending that Ramky Group had lied in respect of ownership of lands in Discovery City at Srinagar Township in Maheswaram, Rangareddy district.

After the HMDA wrote to the Stamps and Registration Department asking them against registering the sale deeds executed by the Ramky Group under the name Gardenia Grove Villas Green View Apartments, The Huddle and Golden Circle in Discovery City, Ramky Integrated Township and two other firms challenged its decision in a writ petition and obtained interim stay orders.

The HMDA, represented by its Chief Engineer B Laxmi Narasimha Reddy, stated that the petitioner had misrepresented to the Planning Wing of the HMDA and has taken several permissions in relation to the subject property.

Few permissions have been taken by misrepresenting that there was no active litigation or relevant court orders pertaining to the subject properties. Few other approvals have been taken in the name of other entities and not the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

All the permissions given by the Planning Wing are subject to the petitioner complying with the terms of the Development Agreement and as such the agreement was liable to be quashed without notice. The HMDA further contended that in view of the significant defaults committed by Ramky, HMDA was constrained to issue a notice for the termination in August 2021.

The petitioner filed its reply on September 16, 2021, but the same was not found to be satisfactory. The HMDA asked the Court to dismiss Ramky's petition as there was no merit in it.