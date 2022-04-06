STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ramky Group lied to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, says affidavit in HC

The Huddle and Golden Circle in Discovery City, Ramky Integrated Township and two other firms challenged its decision in a writ petition and obtained interim stay orders.

Published: 06th April 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has filed an additional affidavit in the High Court of Telangana contending that Ramky Group had lied in respect of ownership of lands in Discovery City at Srinagar Township in Maheswaram, Rangareddy district.

After the HMDA wrote to the Stamps and Registration Department asking them against registering the sale deeds executed by the Ramky Group under the name Gardenia Grove Villas Green View Apartments, The Huddle and Golden Circle in Discovery City, Ramky Integrated Township and two other firms challenged its decision in a writ petition and obtained interim stay orders.

The HMDA, represented by its Chief Engineer B Laxmi Narasimha Reddy, stated that the petitioner had misrepresented to the Planning Wing of the HMDA and has taken several permissions in relation to the subject property.

Few permissions have been taken by misrepresenting that there was no active litigation or relevant court orders pertaining to the subject properties. Few other approvals have been taken in the name of other entities and not the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). 

All the permissions given by the Planning Wing are subject to the petitioner complying with the terms of the Development Agreement and as such the agreement was liable to be quashed without notice. The HMDA further contended that in view of the significant defaults committed by Ramky, HMDA was constrained to issue a notice for the termination in August 2021.

The petitioner filed its reply on September 16, 2021, but the same was not found to be satisfactory.  The HMDA asked the Court to dismiss Ramky's petition as there was no merit in it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramky Group Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority Telangana High Court Srinagar Township
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp