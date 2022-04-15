STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
86 services of MMTS restored, says South Central Railway

Season ticket facility is also available for daily commuters of MMTS which is very low when compared to the other modes of transport.

Published: 15th April 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS

Image of Hyderabad MMTS used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing itself as the most economical and convenient mode of suburban transportation, the SCR (South Central Railway) on Thursday announced that it has restored 86 services of MMTS.SCR officials urged passengers to avail various facilities such as cashless ticketing options and season tickets.  

They said that the MMTS caters to a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma - Secunderabad - Hyderabad - Begumpet - Lingampalli - Telapur - Ramchandrapuram, covering 29 railway stations, connecting the southern and eastern parts of the city to the rapidly progressing western end. Prior to Covid-19, the SCR used to operate over 120 services and post second wave, it ran 65 MMTS services. 
The services commence at 4.30 am and continue till 12.30 am. In addition, the MMTS is the most cost effective modes of public transport, with a minimum fare of Rs 5 and maximum fare of Rs 15. 

Season ticket facility is also available for daily commuters of MMTS which is very low when compared to the other modes of transport. Apart from booking counters, MMTS tickets can also be purchased through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app, the officials informed. 

