STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

MMTS most economic of all public transport systems in Hyderabad

The services facilitate the travel needs of scattered groups of passengers including those travelling long distances every day on business or attending to work.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS trains

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Vinay madapu)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when TSRTC bus services have become unaffordable with the recent increase in fares following a steep hike in HSD price, MMTS has turned out to be the most economic means of public transport for people in Hyderabad. With a minimum fare of Rs. 5 and a maximum fare of Rs. 15, MMTS provides the cheapest transportation in the city. In TSRTC bus services, the minimum fare is `10 and ticket fares have increased by `5 on each ticket.

Season ticket facility is also available for daily commuters of MMTS which is very less when compared to the other modes of transport. Apart from booking counters, MMTS tickets can also be purchased through ATVMs and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app. According to SCR, the MMTS services commence as early as 4.30 am and continue till 00.30 at midnight. The MMTS services cover a stretch of 50 km from Falaknuma to Ramachandrapuram via Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Telapur, Ramchandrapuram covering 29 railway stations, connecting different parts of the city.

The timings of MMTS services have been scheduled so as to seamlessly meet the travel needs of different segments of passengers, duly giving importance to the passenger traffic and destinations. The services facilitate the travel needs of scattered groups of passengers including those travelling long distances every day on business or attending to work.

SCR began gradual resumption of the MMTS services from June 2021 and since then has been progressively increasing the number of services. As of now, 86 services are being operated to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities region. South Central Railway General Manager (In Charge) Arun Kumar Jain has appealed to the passengers to avail various facilities such as cashless ticketing options and season tickets to make their journey hassle-free. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MMTS Public transport
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp