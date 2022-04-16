MMTS most economic of all public transport systems in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when TSRTC bus services have become unaffordable with the recent increase in fares following a steep hike in HSD price, MMTS has turned out to be the most economic means of public transport for people in Hyderabad. With a minimum fare of Rs. 5 and a maximum fare of Rs. 15, MMTS provides the cheapest transportation in the city. In TSRTC bus services, the minimum fare is `10 and ticket fares have increased by `5 on each ticket.

Season ticket facility is also available for daily commuters of MMTS which is very less when compared to the other modes of transport. Apart from booking counters, MMTS tickets can also be purchased through ATVMs and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app. According to SCR, the MMTS services commence as early as 4.30 am and continue till 00.30 at midnight. The MMTS services cover a stretch of 50 km from Falaknuma to Ramachandrapuram via Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Telapur, Ramchandrapuram covering 29 railway stations, connecting different parts of the city.

The timings of MMTS services have been scheduled so as to seamlessly meet the travel needs of different segments of passengers, duly giving importance to the passenger traffic and destinations. The services facilitate the travel needs of scattered groups of passengers including those travelling long distances every day on business or attending to work.

SCR began gradual resumption of the MMTS services from June 2021 and since then has been progressively increasing the number of services. As of now, 86 services are being operated to meet the suburban travel needs of the twin cities region. South Central Railway General Manager (In Charge) Arun Kumar Jain has appealed to the passengers to avail various facilities such as cashless ticketing options and season tickets to make their journey hassle-free.