Cash goes missing from bag forgotten at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

In the excitement of meeting his family and friends, he rushed out of the airport and forgot one of the bags he was carrying.

Published: 25th April 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 07:24 AM

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Saudi returnee on Sunday filed a complaint with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police after he found that the cash kept in a bag that he had forgotten at the airport, was missing. 

In his complaint, Shaik Altafuddin said that he had returned home from Riyadh on Saturday night. In the excitement of meeting his family and friends, he rushed out of the airport and forgot one of the bags he was carrying. 

Upon reaching home, Altafuddin found a bag missing. He realised that it was the bag in which he had kept 3,050 Riyals, worth roughly around Rs 62,000, as well as some electronic gadgets that he had brought alone as gifts for his family. 

He went to the airport to check with the security personnel who returned the bag. However, the bag contained only 500 Riyals. Upon questioning the security, they said that they could only return 600 more Riyals. Altafuddin then approached the police station to lodge a complaint. 

