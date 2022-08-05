Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC begins process to appoint consultants for four bridges on Musi river

The survey also has to  capture various vehicle classes categorised under fast moving traffic and slow moving traffic.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government finalising the executing departments for the construction of 15 new bridges across the Musi and Esa Rivers, the Greater  Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is tasked with the construction of four of these bridges, has initiated the process of appointing a  consultant firm for the same.The firm will conduct a survey and prepare DPRs to construct these bridges.GHMC will construct four bridges on Musi at Ibrahimbagh, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, and Attapur. All of them cost an estimated `168 crore.

The GHMC officials told Express that the main objective of appointing a consulting firm was to work out the most cost-effective solution with innovative and state-of-the-art construction technologies.The proposed survey will conduct traffic surveys at all level crossing locations proposed for high-level bridges for three days. Traffic enumeration would be made using tally marks  at every 15-minute interval. The survey also has to  capture various vehicle classes categorised under fast moving traffic and slow moving traffic.

