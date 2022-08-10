Home Cities Hyderabad

Pactera EDGE to set up delivery centres in tier-II towns of Telangana

As of now, Pactera EDGE has 1,500 employees at their India Delivery Centre located at Raheja Mindspace.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pactera EDGE, a global digital and technology services company, headquartered in Redmond, United States, having India delivery centre in Hyderabad, is planning to hire over 1,500 employees in the next 18 months.

As of now, Pactera EDGE has 1,500 employees at their India Delivery Centre located at Raheja Mindspace. The company is also keen on starting another campus in one of the Tier 2 towns in the State. Their vision is to add more talent globally by 2025 and ramp up workforce to 5,000.

Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Pactera EDGE, said. “At our Hyderabad centre, we are now a team of 1,500 employees, helping clients with innovative solutions. We are looking forward to expanding our operations further in Tier 2 towns in Telangana.”

Narayan Murthy, India Country Head for Pactera EDGE, said, “We are hoping to include 1500 more employees in the coming 18 months. We at Pactera EDGE believe that employee engagement is the key factor for driving excellence. We are keen on setting up our new delivery centres in Tier 2 towns in Telangana as well.”

