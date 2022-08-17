DigiYatra: Hyderabad International Airport rolls out facial recognition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In line with the Centre’s signature DigiYatra programme, GMR Hyderabad International Airport will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from Thursday.

DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition technology (FRT) system at select checkpoints, one at the departure domestic entry Gate 3 and another at the security hold area in the passenger terminal building.

DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme. The app was launched on August 15 by the Prime Minister. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for the Android platform). The same app will be available in App Store (for the IOS platform) in a few weeks’ time.

Since the DigiYatra biometric boarding system is integrated with the identity document, passengers will no longer need to show their tickets/ boarding passes and their physical identity cards at the checkpoints of the airport.

