Ola ordered to pay Rs 95,000 to Hyderabad man for overcharging

The commission fixed 45 days as the time for compliance and if the firm fails to comply with the order, it would be liable to pay interest.

Published: 19th August 2022 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 11:22 PM

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A consumer court in Hyderabad has directed Ola Cabs to pay Rs 95,000 to a customer for overcharging him and also for deficiency in service.

The petitioner alleged that he was billed and forced to pay Rs 861 for a 4-5 km journey which should not have cost more than Rs 200.

Jabez Samuel complained that he, his wife, and an assistant had booked a cab on October 19, 2021 for four hours. They found the cab untidy and the driver not only refused to turn on the AC but also behaved rudely with them. After travelling for a distance of about 4-5 km, they deboarded the cab.

A bill of Rs 861 was generated. The complainant did not have to pay the driver as he had availed of the Ola money cash credit service.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission that they had to make alternate arrangements and skip some of the scheduled programmes that day.

Samuel said he lodged a complaint with Ola Cabs over excess bill, but the higher authorities of the company failed to intervene. He said Ola executives made repeated calls asking him to pay the bill.

He paid the bill in January 2022 but approached the consumer court to get justice. Ola Cabs did not appear before the commission to contest the case even after being served notice.

Taking note of Smauel's complaint and the mental agony caused to him, the commission asked the ridesharing company to pay Rs 88,000 compensation to the customer and Rs 7,000 as costs of the hearing.

The commission fixed 45 days as the time for compliance and if the firm fails to comply with the order, it would be liable to pay interest.

The company has also been directed to refund the amount of Rs 861, along with interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of the journey till realisation.

