Two arrested with Rs 2.5 lakh in counterfeit currency in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the South Zone Task Force and Mirchowk police on Thursday arrested two persons for circulating counterfeit Indian currency. The cops also seized fake notes with the face value of Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused. However, the main accused Shekar from Karnataka is absconding.

Shekar, who runs a photocopying centre in Hulsoor of Bidar district, had roped in his relative, Syed Ansar, who is from Latur, Maharashtra, and Shaik Imran, who is from Farooq Nagar in Hyderabad, to run the counterfeit notes racket and circulate it among the public.

The prime accused would sell fake currency with the face value of Rs 50,000 for Rs 8,000. Ansar would resell it to Imran at Rs 15,000 for counterfeit notes with the face value of Rs 50,000, police said.The cops laid a trap and apprehended the duo at MGBS Bus Stand. During the investigation, it was revealed that Shekar was the mastermind of the operation and deputed special teams to trace him.

