Home Cities Hyderabad

Two arrested with Rs 2.5 lakh in counterfeit currency in Hyderabad

Sleuths of the South Zone Task Force and Mirchowk police on Thursday arrested two persons for circulating counterfeit Indian currency.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express illustrations.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the South Zone Task Force and Mirchowk police on Thursday arrested two persons for circulating counterfeit Indian currency. The cops also seized fake notes with the face value of Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused. However, the main accused Shekar from Karnataka is absconding.

Shekar, who runs a photocopying centre in Hulsoor of Bidar district, had roped in his relative, Syed Ansar, who is from Latur, Maharashtra, and Shaik Imran, who is from Farooq Nagar in Hyderabad, to run the counterfeit notes racket and circulate it among the public.

The prime accused would sell fake currency with the face value of Rs 50,000 for Rs 8,000. Ansar would resell it to Imran at Rs 15,000 for counterfeit notes with the face value of Rs 50,000, police said.The cops laid a trap and apprehended the duo at MGBS Bus Stand. During the investigation, it was revealed that Shekar was the mastermind of the operation and deputed special teams to trace him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
counterfeit Indian currency
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp