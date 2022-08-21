IIT-H awards first honorary doctorate at convocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Saturday celebrated its 11th convocation here at a glittering function where Nanyang Technological University (NTU) president Prof Subra Suresh was bestowed the first honorary Doctorate of Science (honoris causa).

A total of 873 students, including 282 undergraduates and 468 postgraduates, received 884 degrees. Four students — Pankaj Shah, Aswin R, Krishnendu PS and Anuraag Shukla — were awarded gold medals while 32 others received silver medals.

It was the highest number of graduates in a year so far, not only at IIT-H but also possibly at any second-generation IIT in India, according to a release. This number also includes the first-time graduating batch of IIT-H’s unique interdisciplinary and industry-oriented programmes: additive manufacturing, energy science and technology, e-waste resource engineering and management, integrated sensor systems, polymers and biosystems engineering, and smart mobility. For the first time after the pandemic, IIT-H on Saturday held its convocation in physical mode, that too with the theme of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav.

