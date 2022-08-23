Home Cities Hyderabad

24-year-old daughter missing, woman accuses Hyderabad cops of inaction

A year after her 24-year-old daughter had gone missing,  a woman still runs from pillar to post for help.

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A year after her 24-year-old daughter had gone missing,  a woman still runs from pillar to post for help. The woman, K. Jayanthi, 52, a resident of Malakpet, alleges that police are not doing enough to trace her missing daughter. However, the Chaderghat police, who have registered a case based on her complaint, say that they are doing their best and suspect that the 24-year-old daughter ran away because of Jayanthi’s harassment.

After waiting for days without any clue as to the whereabouts of her daughter K Anusha, Jayanthi, who fixes matrimonial alliances among her relatives’ circle, said that only when her brother approached the Chaderghat police, who then registered a case and started an investigation. “But there is no breakthrough and the Mahila Darbar is handling the case now,” alleges the woman.  

According to Jayanthi, her daughter Anusha, after dropping out of Intermediate, did odd jobs and continued to do so even during the Covid-19 times. “Anusha was working in a garment shop when she was kidnapped on 20 October 2021, from somewhere near the place of her work. I was on my way to give her a lunch box and I tried to call her on her mobile. But, it was switched off. Suspecting something amiss, I immediately alerted my brother who, in turn, alerted the Chaderghat police.”

Jayanthi, suspecting the role of her brother and two of Anusha’s friends —Ammulu and Santhosh — and mentioned the same to the police.  Jayanthi further added, “In March 2022, I received a video call from my daughter who said she was kidnapped and is being forcibly pushed into prostitution. She even gave me the address where she was kept.

Before she said any further, somebody snatched the mobile phone from my daughter. I immediately passed on the details to the police inspector concerned. I was later told by the police that they did not find anything suspicious at the address,” Jayanthi said. According to her, when she came to know that she got the video call from Ammulu’s Snapchat ID, she had taken the same to the notice of the police.  

Chaderghat CI P Satish said, “The mother is mentally depressed and is causing disturbances to the police personnel by calling late in the nights. We have done everything possible to find out about the whereabouts of the woman. We found nothing at the supposed place where her daughter was detained by the alleged kidnapper. We also checked in vain the Fatehnagar Railway Station from where the signal to her mobile phone was traced for the last time.” 

But, Jayanthi asserted that the police did not check the CCTVs under the Mahankali police station limits where she suspects her daughter was present. 

